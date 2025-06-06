65 challans issued, four vehicles towed in anti-encroachment drive at RK Puram

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police carried out an anti-encroachment drive, issuing 65 challans and towing four vehicles in an attempt to ease congestion and improve pedestrian and vehicular movement, officials said.

The drive was conducted on Wednesday around the Palika Bhawan stretch near RK Puram Sector-13, a zone that sees heavy commuter traffic during peak hours.

Senior officers recently observed severe traffic disruptions caused by illegally parked vehicles, including private cars, auto-rickshaws, taxis, e-rickshaws, and street vendors (rehri-patri), reducing the effective width of the road and hindering pedestrian access.

“The anti-encroachment drive was carried out on June 4. Appropriate legal action was taken against the violators,” Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic headquarters) Satyavir Katara said.