Advisory against illegal slaughter of animals out

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Bakra-Eid, the Delhi government has issued an advisory warning against the illegal slaughtering of cows, calves, camels, and other prohibited animals. The advisory, released on Thursday, mandates that all sacrificial rituals must occur at designated locations, banning sacrifices on streets or public spaces.

It also prohibits sharing photos of sacrificial acts on social media to prevent the glorification of illegal practices. Minister of Development Kapil Mishra emphasised that strict compliance is essential and violators will face legal action. The advisory aligns with various animal welfare laws, including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and urges citizens to report any violations. Authorities have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of these regulations.