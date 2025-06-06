BJP must place bill regulating private school fees in House: LoP in Delhi Assembly Atishi

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing controversy over arbitrary fee hikes by private schools in Delhi, the AAP on Thursday accused the BJP-led Delhi government over its decision to bring an ordinance on regulation of school fees, saying that it rejects this route of bypassing the legislative process and public consultation and demanded a special session of the Assembly.
Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, claimed that the BJP was attempting to sneak in the Fee Regulation Bill via an ordinance, bypassing the legislative process.
She demanded that the bill be introduced in the Assembly, referred to a Select Committee and passed only after incorporating feedback from parents. Atishi expressed concern over the secrecy surrounding the bill, accusing the BJP of shielding private schools rather than supporting parents.
“Since the BJP formed the government in Delhi, private schools have started looting the common people. They are increasing fees on various excuses like AC charges, activity fees, and more,” Atishi wrote on her X account.
“Parents have been protesting outside school gates, the Chief Minister’s residence, and the Directorate of Education for the past three months, but the bill meant to regulate fees is being kept secret. No parents, no lawyers, not even MLAs have seen it. This is for the first time in Delhi’s history that a bill of such importance has been drafted without seeking public feedback,” she added.
There was no immediate response from the Delhi government or the BJP over the allegations.
“We expected a debate in the assembly, but now we are being told that the bill will not even be tabled in the House. This clearly shows that the ordinance is in favour of private schools, not parents.”
Atishi added she met several parents in the Delhi assembly on Wednesday and all of them expressed a desire to contribute feedback on the bill. “We demand a special session of the assembly be convened, the bill be tabled on the floor, and then referred to a Select Committee for scrutiny. We reject the ordinance and demand transparency,” she said.