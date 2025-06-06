BJP must place bill regulating private school fees in House: LoP in Delhi Assembly Atishi

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing controversy over arbitrary fee hikes by private schools in Delhi, the AAP on Thursday accused the BJP-led Delhi government over its decision to bring an ordinance on regulation of school fees, saying that it rejects this route of bypassing the legislative process and public consultation and demanded a special session of the Assembly.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, claimed that the BJP was attempting to sneak in the Fee Regulation Bill via an ordinance, bypassing the legislative process.

She demanded that the bill be introduced in the Assembly, referred to a Select Committee and passed only after incorporating feedback from parents. Atishi expressed concern over the secrecy surrounding the bill, accusing the BJP of shielding private schools rather than supporting parents.

“Since the BJP formed the government in Delhi, private schools have started looting the common people. They are increasing fees on various excuses like AC charges, activity fees, and more,” Atishi wrote on her X account.