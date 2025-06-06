From feathered paradise to forgotten dump: Okhla sanctuary loses charm

NEW DELHI: Once a haven for birdwatchers and nature lovers, the Okhla Bird Sanctuary now struggles to live up to its name, with its vibrant birdlife and natural charm significantly diminished. Historically a popular spot for couples and nature enthusiasts, the sanctuary, located on the Yamuna River, once boasted a diverse array of bird species, including the Oriental Magpie Robin, Oriental White-eye, Painted Stork and Coppersmith Barbet.

However, a recent visit revealed a stark contrast to its former glory, with only common species such as crows and jungle babblers visible.

The landscape of the sanctuary appears neglected, with overgrown vegetation, dry trees and a visible lack of maintenance. Fallen dustbins and scattered garbage have become a common sight, tarnishing the once spotless environment.