From feathered paradise to forgotten dump: Okhla sanctuary loses charm

NEW DELHI: Once a haven for birdwatchers and nature lovers, the Okhla Bird Sanctuary now struggles to live up to its name, with its vibrant birdlife and natural charm significantly diminished. Historically a popular spot for couples and nature enthusiasts, the sanctuary, located on the Yamuna River, once boasted a diverse array of bird species, including the Oriental Magpie Robin, Oriental White-eye, Painted Stork and Coppersmith Barbet.
However, a recent visit revealed a stark contrast to its former glory, with only common species such as crows and jungle babblers visible.
The landscape of the sanctuary appears neglected, with overgrown vegetation, dry trees and a visible lack of maintenance. Fallen dustbins and scattered garbage have become a common sight, tarnishing the once spotless environment.
The Yamuna River, which once added to the sanctuary’s beauty, now hosts broken tree branches and accumulated litter along its banks. Tourists who visited the sanctuary in its prime have expressed disappointment. Sahil Chaudhary, a local resident, reflected on the changes: “I used to come here as a kid and this place was always beautiful. Over the years, I have seen it get poorer, year by year. It has truly lost its charm.” Tina, a first-time visitor, noted the sanctuary’s accessibility via metro, but pointed out the traffic congestion as a major drawback for visitors.
“Though it’s easily reachable, the traffic is a big issue, especially for people coming from outside,” she said.
Established in 1990 by the Uttar Pradesh government under the Wildlife Protection Act, the sanctuary was once home to over 300 species of birds, particularly waterfowl. However, its decline in both birdlife and cleanliness is a concerning trend. Experts warn that without immediate conservation efforts, the bird sanctuary risks losing its ecological value and vibrant charm.