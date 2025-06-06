NCRTC’s women-only electric bike taxi service at Meerut South station

NEW DELHI: On World Environment Day, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) unveiled a women-only electric bike taxi service at Meerut South Namo Bharat Station, marking a first for the region. In partnership with UTU Mobility, this unique service is operated entirely by trained female riders. It caters exclusively to women commuters, emphasising NCRTC’s commitment to safety and sustainable last-mile connectivity.

Located near Gate No. 1’s parking zone, Meerut South is the busiest among the operational Namo Bharat stations. To begin with, around 10 electric bikes will be available during peak hours, offering convenient last-mile transport within a 5-kilometer radius at an affordable fare.

Women often face significant challenges with existing transport options, especially when traveling with children, luggage, or as elderly or differently-abled passengers. This initiative aims to address those concerns by providing a safe, reliable, and dedicated service designed specifically for women. Based on commuter feedback and operational performance, NCRTC plans to expand this service to other Namo Bharat stations, broadening access to eco-friendly and women-focused last-mile solutions.

This launch is part of NCRTC’s broader efforts to improve last-mile connectivity, which also include integrating electric city buses and e-rickshaws at key stations. On World Environment Day, NCRTC engaged with commuters to raise awareness about the environmental benefits of Namo Bharat trains and highlighted green initiatives such as solar power installations, rainwater harvesting, and tree planting drives. The women-only electric bike taxi service represents a meaningful step forward in making public transit safer, smarter, and more inclusive for India’s future.