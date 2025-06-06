Plastic peril is real and change begins with us, says NGT chairperson

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal, Justice Prakash Shrivastava, said that the plastic, in its myriad forms, has become an indispensable part of our lives, yet its convenience masks a devastating reality and from the single-use plastic bags that clog our drains and pollute our water bodies to the microplastics that infiltrate our food chain and even our own bodies, the hazards are undeniable.

Citing the 2025 World Environment Day theme, “End Plastic Pollution,” the NGT chief underscored the urgent need to acknowledge the inextricable link between environmental health and human survival. “The health of our planet directly affects all living beings. The NGT stands as a sentinel for environmental protection, but our efforts alone are insufficient without the active participation of every citizen,” he said.

Justice Shrivastava detailed the environmental toll of unchecked plastic use, which he described as not just a marine crisis but an existential one. “This non-biodegradable menace harms marine life, suffocates terrestrial ecosystems, leaches harmful chemicals into our soil and water, and contributes significantly to air pollution when incinerated, releasing toxic fumes,” he explained.

While highlighting the tribunal’s ongoing legal directives and regulatory efforts to rein in plastic use, the chairperson said structural change must be supported by personal responsibility. “True change begins at the individual level. So, what measures can each of us, as responsible citizens, undertake to combat this plastic peril?” he asked, offering a set of everyday practices. Among the suggestions: refuse single-use plastics, carry reusable cloth bags and water bottles, reduce consumption of plastic-packaged goods, reuse items wherever feasible, and ensure proper waste segregation. “Support local initiatives that collect and recycle plastic,” he urged.