PM Modi flags off 200 e-buses to promote green mobility in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off 200 electric buses in Delhi on the occasion of Environment Day. The e-buses were launched under an initiative of the Delhi government aimed at boosting sustainable development and clean urban mobility.

The PM stated that the initiative will contribute to building a clean and green Delhi. He further noted that this step will also improve the ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Delhi. The PM posted on X, “Building a clean and green Delhi! Flagged off Electric Buses under an initiative of the Delhi government aimed at boosting sustainable development and clean urban mobility. Additionally, this will also improve ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Delhi.”

On the occasion of World Environment Day, CM Rekha Gupta announced that 280 electric buses will be added to the city’s fleet by 2027 as part of a new electric vehicle policy. Gupta said that the Delhi government plans to add 280 electric buses by 2027.

“We have decided to give 280 electric buses to Delhi. By 2027, the whole fleet of buses provided by the Delhi government will be electric. We are also bringing in a new EV policy,” she said. CM Gupta praised the new buses, calling them a tremendous asset for Delhi and highlighting their high comfort level and security features.

She said, “These buses are a tremendous asset for Delhi. This is a highly comfortable bus. Cameras and a panic button have been installed inside the bus. The buses have a low floor and are air-conditioned.” CM also criticised previous governments, saying: “The previous governments never paid much attention to the environment. Delhi was deprived of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign under the last government. Our target is to plant 70 lakh trees this year.”

Meanwhile, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav praised the central government’s efforts to curb vehicular pollution through EV and hydrogen buses. He said, “The central government is regularly working on the problem of vehicular pollution. This new campaign for smart EV and hydrogen buses is a huge step in this direction.”