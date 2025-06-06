Public parks make way for urban infra

NEW DELHI: In a city once known for its tree-lined boulevards and sprawling public parks, residents across Delhi are now confronting a stark reality: their neighbourhood green spaces are deteriorating rapidly and the city’s tree cover is shrinking in the face of relentless urban expansion.

From Dwarka to Seelampur, citizens report crumbling infrastructure, dried vegetation and poor safety in public parks that once served as vital community spaces.

“There was a time when we would come for evening walks, children would play and senior citizens would gather to chat,” said Vandana Mishra, a resident of East Azad Nagar.

“Today, the lights don’t work, the benches are broken and the entire park feels unsafe after sunset.” Her concerns are echoed across neighbourhoods. Shikha Gupta, a retired schoolteacher living in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area, pointed to garbage piles and dried-out flower beds in her local park.

“We’ve repeatedly asked the local authorities for better maintenance, but they say there are no funds or staff. In summer, it becomes unbearable due to a lack of shade,” she said. Beyond maintenance issues, residents are also upset about the growing push to monetise green spaces.

In February, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) issued notices about proposed entry charges in some parks, including those in Dwarka. This has sparked protests among locals, many of whom believe green space access is a basic right. “These are not amusement parks; they are lungs of the city,” said local resident Ayush Singh. “We already pay taxes. Why should we pay again to sit under a tree? Introducing fees will keep the poor out and make parks exclusive to a few.”