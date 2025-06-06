PWD plans to carry out Tis Hazari court complex redo and security upgrade

NEW DELHI: In an effort to ease overcrowding and improve infrastructure at the Tis Hazari Court complex in North Delhi, the Public Works Department has initiated a comprehensive renovation and security upgrade project. Spread over the next few months, the multi-component plan aims to address the structural and logistical challenges faced by one of the city’s oldest and busiest court complexes.

Officials said that the Rs 5 crore project includes the renovation of 10 courtrooms and adjoining chambers for judges and lawyers.

As part of the revamp, major interior upgrades will be undertaken, including waterproofing of roofs, installation of false ceilings, window and door furniture refurbishment, and new floor tiling. Toilets and common areas such as hallways will also be repaired to enhance facilities for lawyers, court staff, and visitors.

“We have floated tenders, and once the contract is awarded, the work is expected to take around three months to complete,” a PWD official said.

Security is another key focus of the plan. The department will install barbed wire around the extension block of the complex, constructed in 2023 to house 50 additional chambers, to fortify the premises. Two new porta cabins for security personnel will also come up near the foot overbridge that links the old and new court blocks. The department will also carry out a Rs 91 lakh surveillance upgrade to eliminate blind spots within the premises. This includes the installation of 80 bullet cameras and 15 dome cameras, along with necessary electrical infrastructure.

Tis Hazari Court, established in 1950 and located near Civil Lines, continues to witness heavy footfall amid an increasing case load. Recognising the urgent need for expansion and better crowd management,

the Delhi government had initiated efforts in 2019 to add new courtrooms following the recruitment of additional judicial officers.