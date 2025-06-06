Security lapse: Undertrial killed inside court lock-up

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old undertrial prisoner died after being assaulted by two fellow inmates at Saket court’s lock-up on Thursday, police said. An initial probe revealed that one of the accused had allegedly kicked the victim, and smashed his head on a wall.

DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said the assault took place in Kharja number-5 of the court lock-up. Kharja is a special area where undertrials are kept before court appearance.

Aman, a resident of Govindpuri, was involved in an attempt to murder case in 2017. He was brought to the lock-up for appearance before the court, the DCP said.

Several undertrial prisoners were present inside the Kharja at the time of the incident. Two other undertrial prisoners, Jitender and Jaidev, assaulted the youth, injuring him critically. Aman was immediately rushed to the court dispensary for treatment. He was then shifted to AIIMS, where the doctors declared him dead, Chauhan said.