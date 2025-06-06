Using bouncers on students over fees a mental harassment: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday criticised Delhi Public School (DPS), Dwarka, for deploying bouncers to stop students from entering the campus due to a dispute over fees.

Justice Sachin Datta said such acts amounted to public shaming and intimidation, which could cause mental harassment and self-worth of a child.

“This court is also constrained to express its dismay at the alleged conduct of the petitioner school in engaging bouncers to physically block entry of certain students into the school premises. Such a reprehensible practice has no place in an institute of learning. It reflects not only disregard to the dignity of a child but also fundamental misunderstanding of a school’s role in society,” the court stated.