2,000-year-old Roman mosaic marvels sparkle at Humayun’s Tomb Museum

NEW DELHI: In an extraordinary cultural event that bridges centuries and civilizations, five ancient Roman mosaics – each over 2,000 years old – have made their historic debut in India at Delhi’s Humayun’s Tomb Museum.

Titled “MOSAICO: Italian Code of a Timeless Art,” the exhibition marks the first time these rare treasures from Rome’s esteemed Capitoline Museums are being showcased on Indian soil. The exhibition has been open to the public from April 12 to August 30, offering free admission to all.

Curated by Magister Art and presented by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in collaboration with the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre in Delhi, MOSAICO combines rare ancient artworks with immersive multimedia storytelling.

Visitors are guided through seven thematic stations that trace the evolution of mosaic art from ancient times to the present, showcasing celebrated locations such as Pompeii, Aquileia, Ravenna, Palermo, Monreale, Piazza Armerina, and even the sunken city of Baiae.

The crown jewels of the exhibition are five original Roman mosaics on loan from the Capitoline Museums – some of which have never left Italy before. These exquisite pieces, rich with historical and artistic significance, offer a tangible connection to the grandeur of the Roman civilization.

“It feels surreal,” said Aditi Sharma, a history student from Delhi University. “Standing in front of these mosaics is like stepping into a Roman villa. It’s humbling to see how art survives empires and still speaks to us.”

The innovative fusion of ancient craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology is captivating visitors. “The projections and ambient sounds made the mosaics come alive. It’s not just an exhibition, it’s an experience,” said Rahul Verma, a graphic designer. “You walk through history, guided by light and sound.”