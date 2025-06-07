At Cannes, celebrity Delhi entrepreneur Shalini Passi stood for fashion & culture 'without saying a word’

Known for always bringing her A-game when it comes to fashion, Shalini Passi made heads turn with her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. An art patron, philanthropist, collector, and founder of the MASH (My Art Shalini) initiative, Passi has long been a force in the worlds of contemporary art and design.

Last year, she stormed reality TV with Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. For her, therefore, Cannes was a canvas—the Chopard Love Party, the Global Gift Gala, the India Pavilion—her itinerary and exclusive couture dinners were about making Indian design and textile traditions visible to the world. Passi’s red carpet appearance in a custom Manish Malhotra gown featuring artwork by painter Paresh Maity, was the moment Indian couture found a powerful, contemporary voice on an international stage.

“This gown was more than just couture; it was a canvas,” she tells TMS. The design paid tribute to India’s vast cultural landscape, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, fusing textile, craft, and modern artistry. Paired with Manish Malhotra jewellery and a sculptural Judith Leiber clutch, the look was an ode to Indian craftsmanship. “It brought together textile, craft, and art of the country in a truly immersive way,” she says. “I wanted to showcase how Indian couture can hold its own on a global red carpet, not just as fashion, but as storytelling through fabric and form.”

Cultural advocacy

Her consistent choice to spotlight Indian designers — whether through a handwoven saree or a maroon Amit GT gown — is an act of cultural advocacy. “I see fashion as soft diplomacy. It creates cultural bridges without saying a word,” she says.

Her pink-and-white custom saree worn to the India Pavilion echoed this ethos. A modern interpretation steeped in tradition, it nodded to Diana Vreeland’s quip that “pink is the navy blue of India” and symbolised the quiet power of Indian identity on an international platform.

At the Hollywood Reporter Dinner, Passi’s decision to wear Amit GT in deep maroon instead of the initially planned white was a thoughtful choice in sync with the historic, Belle Époque setting of the Carlton Hotel. “It was about showing that Indian fashion can capture vintage glamour in a way that feels global,” she says.

Stepping into the haute couture with Dolce & Gabbana at Dolce dinner was a conscious choice. “The theme was Italian Diva, and I love how Dolce & Gabbana craft drama through tailoring and fabric.” While comfort was the key, the haute couture ensemble allowed her to remain true to the theatrical elegance of the evening.

The Global Gift Gala, hosted by Eva Longoria and Lauren Brody, was about “glamour for a cause” and Passi's choice of a Dolly J gown was more than just style. The sari-like trail and intricate embroidery carried a deeper message — one of philanthropy, intention, and celebration of Indian artisanship. She says, “Fashion can amplify causes when it’s intentional, and this was my way of bringing Indian artisanship to a philanthropic conversation. Philanthropy in a glamorous way is something that I have been aiming to bring to India too with the MASH Ball in support of UNICEF.”