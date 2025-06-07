BJP, AAP file nominations for chairpersons of MCD standing committee

NEW DELHI: Nominations for the posts of Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were filed on Friday at the office of the municipal secretary, with the elections for the posts slated for June 12.

From the BJP, Satya Sharma filed her nomination for chairperson, and Sunder Singh filed for deputy chairperson. AAP’s Praveen Kumar filed his nomination for chairperson and Mohini Jeenwal for deputy chairperson.

The mayor stated that it is a matter of joy for the MCD that the Standing Committee is being constituted, which will strengthen development within the civic body. He further said in the absence of the Standing Committee, significant development projects could not be planned, but now all members will work positively and provide enhanced civic amenities to the city residents.

The ruling BJP had got majority in the standing committee, a panel which exercises absolute control over the finances of the civic agency, on June 2 after it confirmed its 10th member in the 18-member panel. With the victory of Satya Sarma, the saffron succeeded to grab 11 seats in the standing committee. Similarly, in 12 ward committees, BJP won 8 while the AAP retained only 4.