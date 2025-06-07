Delhi court extends judicial custody of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, till July 9. Special Judge Chander Jit Singh of the Patiala House Courts passed the order after Rana was produced via video conference, following the expiry of his earlier period of judicial custody.

During the hearing, Rana’s lawyer raised concerns about his client’s health. Taking note of the submission, the judge directed Tihar Jail authorities to file a status report on Rana’s health condition by June 9.

Rana, a close aide to 26/11 key conspirator David Coleman Headley, also known as Daood Gilani, was extradited to India after the US Supreme Court dismissed his review plea against extradition on April 4. Following his arrival, the court had last month remanded Rana to judicial custody.

The Mumbai terror attacks on November 26, 2008, saw ten Pakistani terrorists launch a coordinated assault across India’s financial capital. After entering Mumbai via the sea route, they targeted a railway station, two luxury hotels, and a Jewish centre.