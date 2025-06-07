Delhi government issues SOP for emergency pruning of trees and maintenance

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s Environment Department has issued new guidelines under Section 33 of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA), 1994, providing clarity on the enforcement of Section 8, which mandates prior permission from a Tree Officer before a tree can be felled, removed or disposed of.

However, in cases of emergency where a tree poses an immediate threat to life, property, or traffic, exceptions will apply, allowing responsible agencies to act swiftly.

The guidelines, aimed at enhancing safety and infrastructure, allow Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), land-owning agencies or any responsible entity to take immediate action without prior approval.

However, they are required to report the action to the Tree Officer within 24 hours. The Department of Forest & Wildlife has also outlined specific situations where immediate tree removal or pruning may be necessary.

These include instances where trees obstruct roads, bridges, drains, or sewer lines; threaten buildings or heritage structures; interfere with metro or railway infrastructure; or are dead, dried, or leaning dangerously, posing a risk of falling.

In such cases, the concerned party must upload photographs from at least three different angles, geo-coordinates, and a justification for the action, along with post-action images, on the DPTA e-Forest portal.

This process will allow Tree Officers to verify the action as compliant with the Act. Additionally, Tree Officers can independently take action if they observe similar threats during field inspections.

Speaking on the matter, Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “The Delhi government is committed to the safety and well-being of its people, while also preserving the city’s green wealth.”