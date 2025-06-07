Delhi government to install water ATMs at public spaces through CSR initiative

NEW DELHI: In an effort to enhance access to drinking water in public spaces, the Delhi government is set to roll out a pilot project to install 20 water ATMs under a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The project is aimed at addressing the scarcity of potable water facilities in high-footfall areas such as markets, hospitals, metro stations, and bus terminals. The initiative will be executed on a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with private entities invited to install and operate the ATMs.

According to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), these units will be standalone installations featuring inbuilt water purification systems, reverse osmosis (RO) technology, and cold water dispensers, particularly active from March to October to cater to the summer demand.

Each water ATM will have a minimum storage capacity of 500 litres and will be constructed using stainless steel. The units will also be fitted with GPS tracking for real-time location access and displays showing water quality indicators to ensure transparency.

The DJB has specified that the operational and maintenance costs of these facilities can be offset by granting advertising rights to the private partners.

CM Rekha Gupta, speaking at a public event on Friday, said the project aligns with the government’s broader objective of expanding drinking water facilities citywide.

In April, Water Minister Parvesh Verma announced the Delhi government would be setting up 5,000 water ATMs across the city.