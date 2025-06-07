Delhi govt to conduct placement drive for vocational students in 2025–26 academic year

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has directed schools to hold placement drives for students completing Class 12 with vocational education in the 2025–26 academic year, aiming to enhance their employment prospects soon after graduation.

Vocational education was introduced in Delhi government schools in 2014-15 under the National Skills Qualifications Framework. Since then, the programme has expanded to 625 state-run schools and 360 schools under the Samagra Shiksha scheme. The curriculum has been updated to align with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023.

To facilitate placement, school principals have been instructed to collect detailed information on eligible students, including the vocational subjects studied and those interested in employment. This data will help the Directorate of Education identify suitable job opportunities for students.