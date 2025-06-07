Sheila Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2025 kicks off successfully, celebrating Delhi’s rich theatre legacy

Delhi’s theatre scene springs to life this week with the return of the Sheila Bharat Ram Theatre Festival, hosted by the city’s iconic Shri Ram Centre of Performing Arts (SRPCA). This year, the repertory brings four in-house productions to the stage — each one distinct in form and spirit — as part of a growing effort to spotlight Hindi theatre’s depth, diversity, and relevance in the digital age.

“This festival isn’t just about showcasing good scripts, it’s about keeping the fire of live performance alive,” says Hemant Bharat Ram, executive vice president of SRPCA. “In a world where media consumption has become extremely individualistic and mostly online, theatre stands out as something truly unique.”

The 2025 lineup includes playwright Girish Karnad’s celebrated historical dramas Tughlaq and Agni Aur Barkha, Ram Dayal Sharma’s folk-infused Daaku Sultana, and the new, contemporary play Stuck by Maneesh Verma. Each brings a different theatrical language to the stage — from epic period drama and musical folk traditions to slice-of-life realism.