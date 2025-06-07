Utter Chaos greets clean Anand Vihar ISBT, key bus transit hub in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Anand Vihar ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminal), a major transit hub in Delhi connecting the city with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar, presents a stark contrast between its well-maintained interior and chaotic external surroundings.

While the terminal inside boasts clean surroundings, modern toilets and hygienic amenities, the area outside is plagued with congestion, unauthorised parking and encroachment by hawkers, making it difficult for commuters to navigate.

Growing Foot Traffic

Anand Vihar ISBT is more than just a bus terminal. It is a vital transportation node, serving as a key link between buses, the metro station, the railway station and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). According to officials, around 200,000 commuters pass through the area daily, further underscoring its importance.

Kamal Sajag, a native of Nepal and a resident of Gurugram, who frequently travels through the terminal, noted an improvement in the conditions at ISBT compared to pre-pandemic days.

“I work as a cook at a hotel in Gurgaon and have been living here for over a year. When I heard about the death of my grandmother, I had to travel to Nepal. The ISBT is very clean, with hygienic toilets and direct buses to Nepal. It wasn’t as well-maintained before Covid-19,” Sajag shared.