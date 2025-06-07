Utter Chaos greets clean Anand Vihar ISBT, key bus transit hub in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Anand Vihar ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminal), a major transit hub in Delhi connecting the city with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar, presents a stark contrast between its well-maintained interior and chaotic external surroundings.
While the terminal inside boasts clean surroundings, modern toilets and hygienic amenities, the area outside is plagued with congestion, unauthorised parking and encroachment by hawkers, making it difficult for commuters to navigate.
Growing Foot Traffic
Anand Vihar ISBT is more than just a bus terminal. It is a vital transportation node, serving as a key link between buses, the metro station, the railway station and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). According to officials, around 200,000 commuters pass through the area daily, further underscoring its importance.
Kamal Sajag, a native of Nepal and a resident of Gurugram, who frequently travels through the terminal, noted an improvement in the conditions at ISBT compared to pre-pandemic days.
“I work as a cook at a hotel in Gurgaon and have been living here for over a year. When I heard about the death of my grandmother, I had to travel to Nepal. The ISBT is very clean, with hygienic toilets and direct buses to Nepal. It wasn’t as well-maintained before Covid-19,” Sajag shared.
Ravinder Singh, travelling to Haldwani in Uttarakhand, echoed Sajag’s sentiments, acknowledging that the terminal gets crowded during peak evening hours but has seen significant improvements in cleanliness.
Chaos Outside the Terminal
While the interior of the ISBT may be clean and well-organised, the situation outside paints a different picture. The area surrounding the terminal is plagued by a chaotic mix of auto-rickshaws, commercial vehicles and pedestrians all competing for space.
The escalator at the foot-over bridge is in poor condition and hawkers have encroached upon it, further narrowing the already-congested area. The service lanes outside the terminal have also been encroached upon, making passage difficult for commuters.
Singh further pointed out that buses drop passengers at the main gate of the terminal, creating additional challenges for those arriving from the main road. “It’s easy for those using the metro or RRTS, but for those arriving by other means, it’s a hassle,” he said.
For residents like Rahul Tyagi, travelling through Anand Vihar has become a daily struggle. “It takes me 15 to 20 minutes just to cover the small stretch during peak hours. I leave home 30 minutes early to avoid the traffic congestion in the area, which is caused by encroachment by buses, taxis, and auto-rickshaws,” said Tyagi, a resident of East Delhi.
He further explained that the area under the foot-over bridge becomes especially narrow due to encroachment, adding to the bottleneck.
“The situation is the same on the other side of the carriageway where commuters enter the ISBT. The encroachment by hawkers and vehicles causes serious congestion, making it difficult to get through, especially during evening hours,” Tyagi added.
Policing and Safety Concerns
Despite the high footfall and traffic volume, the police maintain that the situation within the ISBT is relatively calm. “We conduct regular foot and vehicle patrolling to ensure the safety of commuters. The number of reported crime cases is low due to our vigilant presence. People typically report thefts or other minor incidents, but we have not had major issues related to cheating or hypnotizing,” said a police officer at the scene.
However, the officer also acknowledged the persistent problem of hawkers, saying, “We prosecute and remove the hawkers encroaching on public space, but they return within hours or sometimes on the same day.”