CM Gupta launches ‘Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan’ to make city Divyang-friendly

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday held a meeting to improve accessibility in sports, education, and public services for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the national capital.

The CM said that under the “Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan”, all government buildings and sports stadiums in the city will be made Divyang-friendly. She said the government is committed to ensuring that no one is excluded from society because of any disability. She explained that the campaign will not only raise awareness and promote inclusive spaces, but also carry out upgrades in public and institutional buildings to make them accessible. The goal is to transform Delhi into a scalable and replicable model of accessibility and inclusion.

She added that the Accessible India Campaign aims to ensure accessibility in infrastructure, transport, and digital services for PwDs. To support this national vision at the city level, the Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan has been launched to turn Delhi into India’s first “Purple City” — a symbol of urban accessibility and inclusion.

The campaign will follow the “Sarkar, Samaj, Bazaar” model — involving government agencies, local communities including all 21 disability categories and senior citizens, and CSR partners to develop cost-effective and sustainable solutions.

The chief minister said the initiative is being led by IDEA (Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneur Association), which works for employment, entrepreneurship, and accessibility for PwDs. The CM also discussed plans for organising a “Purple Fest” to promote positive thinking and awareness about the abilities and rights of Persons with Disabilities. She directed officials to prepare a detailed plan for the event.

She reiterated that all public buildings and stadiums will have ramps, lifts, Braille signage, wheelchair access, and audio-visual aids. Special schemes will also be launched to support PwDs in sports, education, and public services.