Heatwave alert for Delhi-NCR from June 9 to 11: IMD

NEW DELHI: The IMD on Saturday warned that heatwave conditions are likely to grip Delhi and NCR areas between June 9 and 11. In its bulletin, the IMD noted a rise of up to 2 degrees Celsius in both minimum and maximum temperatures across Delhi-NCR over the past 24 hours.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures ranged between 38 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature remained below normal by 1 degree Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was below normal by 2 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius,” the bulletin read. It added that partly cloudy skies prevailed, accompanied by surface winds from the southwest and southeast at speeds of up to 14 kmph.

Looking ahead, the IMD has forecast mainly clear skies for June 8. “Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range between 40 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius, and 26 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature will remain near normal, while the maximum is likely to be above normal by 1 degree Celsius to 2 degrees Celsius. Predominant surface winds will initially be from the northwest at speeds below 18 kmph in the morning, increasing to 18–20 kmph in the afternoon, and further strengthening to below 25 kmph during the evening and night,” the IMD said.

For June 9, the IMD predicts maximum temperatures between 41 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius.

“The minimum temperature will be near normal, while the maximum is expected to exceed normal levels by 1 degree Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius,” the agency noted.