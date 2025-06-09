Delhi braces for scorching days as temperature set to touch 44 degrees, says IMD

NEW DELHI: Delhiites can expect scorching heat in the coming days, with the mercury projected to soar up to 44 degrees Celsius in the next three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A yellow alert has been issued for “hot and humid” conditions over the next four days.

On Sunday, the Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius, which was 2.1 degrees Celsius above normal. Other parts of the city, such as Ayanagar and Palam, saw even higher readings at 44.1 degrees Celsius and 43.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. The minimum temperatures hovered between 26 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius across the city.

While the skies are likely to remain mainly clear till June 11, the forecast also warns of dust-raising winds, particularly on June 9 and 10, with speeds reaching up to 30 kmph during the day.

Hot and humid conditions are expected to persist through the week. “Maximum temperatures are likely to rise by around 3 degrees Celsius and hover around 44 degrees Celsius by June 11,” the IMD said in its evening bulletin.

However, partial relief is in sight as the city is expected to witness a change in weather from June 12. The forecast predicts partly cloudy skies and light rain or thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40-60 kmph during the evening or night on June 12, 13 and 14.

No rainfall has been recorded in the past 24 hours across the Delhi-NCR region.

Monsoon continues to elude Delhi, with its northern limit still stalled well south of the capital. A series of cyclonic circulations and a western disturbance are influencing the current weather conditions over north India.

Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category at 6 pm on Sunday, with an AQI reading of 198, as per the CPCB data.