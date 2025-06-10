AIIMS pulls up panel for next gen lab set up delay

NEW DELHI: Despite multiple reminders, the committee formed to recommend the rollout of high-end diagnostic services, including a genome sequencing facility at AIIMS, has not submitted its report.

Expressing concern over the delay, the AIIMS administration has issued a final warning, asking the panel to submit its report by July 31 or face disciplinary action.

Failure to comply may result in disciplinary action against the panel members, the institute has warned “it is once again highlighted, that despite substantial lapse of time, the said committee has not submitted its recommendations, thereby leading to a delay in starting new investigations at AIIMS New Delhi.

This is being viewed with serious concern and reflects lack of commitment and sensitivity on part of the committee members. As a final opportunity, the committee is advised to finalise its report before 31st July 2025, failing which the committee shall be reconstituted and appropriate action maybe initiated against the committee members,” an official note addressing the committe read. The committee was constituted in 2023 to recommend a model for organization of next generation diagnostic laboratory services at AIIMS, along with a roadmap to achieve the same in a practical time period.

The committee was given tasks like outlining the lab’s operations and test model, determining which samples will go to which lab, checking tests in the same or different labs, evaluating internal and external quality control, identifying genetic tests and planning to introduce them and preparing a roadmap for improving the testing lab in the future.