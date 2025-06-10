Delhi CM launches 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, bats for green cover expansion

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minsiter Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0” campaign from the campus of Government Girls Senior Secondary School (GGSSS) in Shalimar Bagh.

Calling it a historic step by the Delhi Government, the chief minister said this is not just an environmental initiative, but also an emotional, cultural, and social commitment dedicated to our mothers, motherland, and Mother Nature.

Gupta took a jibe at the previous Delhi government, saying it rejected several people-centric central schemes purely for political reasons. She expressed regret that even social and environmental efforts were viewed through a political lens.

The CM stressed on making the campaign a mass movement by involving schools, religious and social organizations, and government institutions.

She said the Delhi government has set a target of planting 70 lakh trees this year. Highlighting Delhi’s alarming environmental condition, she said tree plantation is one of the most effective ways to fight pollution.

Recalling past traditions, she said neem, peepal, and banyan trees were once common in household courtyards, not just for religious reasons but also for their scientific value. She urged people to revive these traditions to restore ecological balance.

The CM said that the campaign has now been officially launched and every department, school, and institution will take part. She urged Delhiites to plant a tree in the name of their mother, motherland, or Mother Nature and contribute to a greener Delhi.

She appealed to people to plant trees not only at home but also under flyovers, along roadsides, and in all empty spaces. She also invited corporates, civil society, and religious groups to support the cause.

Sharing a personal moment, she said, “When the Prime Minister planted a Sindoor (vermilion) tree at his residence, I too wished for the same. This morning, during a public hearing, a few citizens gifted me a Sindoor sapling. I smiled and thought—had I wished for more, perhaps even that would have come true. It felt as though God fulfilled my desire.”

CM planted the Sindoor tree as part of the campaign and called it a symbol of India’s cultural spirit. She added, “I thank PM Modi and our armed forces for ensuring the dignity of our sisters through ‘Operation Sindoor.’ This is not just a campaign but a reflection of our national spirit.”

She concluded by saying, “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0” is not just a plantation drive—it is a pledge of respect towards mothers and a responsibility towards Earth. The Delhi Government is committed to making this a people’s movement.