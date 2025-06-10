Fire at e-rickshaw charging station in northeast Delhi claims two lives

NEW DELHI: Two people died after a fire broke out at an e-rickshaw charging station at a house in northeast Delhi’s Dilshad Garden area, an official said on Monday.

Police said the fire occurred on the ground floor of a house in Gali Shamshan Wali, where e-rickshaws were being charged. The blaze is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit.

“Two persons were found dead at the scene. They have been identified as Shashi (25), who lived in the house, and Ballu (55), a vagabond who was present at the time of the incident,” a senior police officer said. Police said Shashi lived in the house with his parents and three brothers.

A woman, identified as Meera Devi, was also rescued by local beat staff. Two e-rickshaws were completely gutted in the incident.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.