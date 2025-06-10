First e-waste eco-park to process up to 51K MT waste annually: Delhi minister Sirsa

NEW DELHI: In a step towards sustainable development and circular economy, the Delhi government has announced plans to develop India’s first integrated E-Waste Eco Park at Holambi Kalan in north-west Delhi.

Spread across 11.4 acres, the state-of-the-art facility will be built under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and is expected to process up to 51,000 metric tonnes of e-waste annually. The decision was finalised in a high-level meeting chaired by Industries and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who also announced that a global tender (RFQ-cum-RFP) would soon be floated to attract leading green technology partners.

“The park will be developed by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer model with a 15-year concession period. The project is estimated to cost Rs 150 crore expenditure and Rs 325 crore in operational costs, and is expected to generate over Rs 350 crore in revenue. It aims to position Delhi as a national leader in e-waste management, green jobs and resource recovery” the minister said.

“This is not just a facility — it’s a commitment to the future,” said Sirsa. “The era of irresponsible dumping is over. We are building a city that is future-ready — environmentally, industrially and socially.” Apart from recycling e-waste, the park will include zones for dismantling, refurbishing, component testing, plastic recovery, and a second-hand electronics market.

It will also host training centres to upskill informal sector workers engaged in unsafe e-waste handling. India is the world’s third-largest e-waste generator, producing over 1.6 million metric tonnes annually. Delhi accounts for around 9.5% of this total. The Eco Park is one of four such facilities planned nationally.

Expected to be finished within 18 months

Construction of the park is expected to be completed within 18 months, with the goal of processing 25% of e-waste within five years. The project is expected to create thousands of green jobs while reducing pollution and conserving resources.