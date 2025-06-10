Heatwave hits Delhi as temp touches 45°C, condition to intensify over next two days

NEW DELHI: Delhi continued to reel under a searing heatwave on Monday, with maximum temperatures hovering between 43 and 45o Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The scorching spell, described as “appreciably above normal,” is likely to intensify over the next two days before any relief.

Ayanagar recorded the highest maximum temperature in the region at 45.3oC, followed closely by Ridge and Palam at 44.9oC and 44.3oC, respectively. The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base station, logged 43.4oC, 3.4oC above the seasonal average.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures also stayed elevated, ranging between 26 degrees and 31.5oC across parts of Delhi-NCR. No rainfall was recorded in the past 24 hours. Winds remained active, with gusts up to 33 kmph reported at Palam, contributing to dusty conditions.

The IMD has forecast the continuation of heatwave conditions at isolated places till June 11. From June 12 onwards, the city may witness a change in weather, with the possibility of very light to light rain or thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph in the evening or night.