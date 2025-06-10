Proposal for independent secretariat for Delhi Assembly

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly’s Rules Committee has agreed in principle to the proposal for setting up an independent secretariat and granting financial autonomy. The Rules Committee is expected to submit its report during the upcoming Monsoon Session, when it will be presented in the House.

Since its formation in 1993, the Delhi Assembly has operated without a dedicated secretarial cadre or financial independence. Unlike Parliament and State Legislatures—where the Speaker controls appointments and administration—the Delhi Assembly depends on officers deputed from various government departments.

This has caused operational difficulties and limited the Assembly’s functional independence. “If implemented, the proposal would be a major step toward ensuring the Assembly’s institutional independence, dignity, and effective functioning as a constitutional legislative body,” Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijendra Gupta said.

Acknowledging this concern, the Speaker has proposed in the meeting the establishment of a separate legislative secretariat and financial autonomy for the Assembly. This proposal aligns with Articles 98 and 187 of the Constitution, which ensure such provisions for Parliament and State Legislatures respectively.

In the 82nd All India Presiding Officers Conference held in Shimla from 17th to 19th December 2021, which is presided by the Lok Sabha Speaker, the following resolution was unanimously adopted: “…the Conference resolves that all the Legislatures should get financial autonomy enjoyed by both the Houses of Parliament.”