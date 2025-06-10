Proposal for independent secretariat for Delhi Assembly

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly’s Rules Committee has agreed in principle to the proposal for setting up an independent secretariat and granting financial autonomy. The Rules Committee is expected to submit its report during the upcoming Monsoon Session, when it will be presented in the House.
Since its formation in 1993, the Delhi Assembly has operated without a dedicated secretarial cadre or financial independence. Unlike Parliament and State Legislatures—where the Speaker controls appointments and administration—the Delhi Assembly depends on officers deputed from various government departments.
This has caused operational difficulties and limited the Assembly’s functional independence. “If implemented, the proposal would be a major step toward ensuring the Assembly’s institutional independence, dignity, and effective functioning as a constitutional legislative body,” Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijendra Gupta said.
Acknowledging this concern, the Speaker has proposed in the meeting the establishment of a separate legislative secretariat and financial autonomy for the Assembly. This proposal aligns with Articles 98 and 187 of the Constitution, which ensure such provisions for Parliament and State Legislatures respectively.
In the 82nd All India Presiding Officers Conference held in Shimla from 17th to 19th December 2021, which is presided by the Lok Sabha Speaker, the following resolution was unanimously adopted: “…the Conference resolves that all the Legislatures should get financial autonomy enjoyed by both the Houses of Parliament.”
This decision was conveyed by the Secretary General, Lok Sabha to the Delhi Chief Secretary through his letter dated 31st December 2021 with the request that expeditious action to be taken in this regard in consultation with the Delhi Vidhan Sabha.
Presently three Union Territories have an Assembly of their own viz., NCT of Delhi, Puducherry and the newly formed Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory. Out of these, Delhi Assembly alone was created as a Constitutional Body whereas the Puducherry and J&K Legislatures are statutory bodies which were created by the ‘Government of Union Territories Act, 1963’ and ‘Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019’ respectively.
However, no such provision for a separate secretariat was made for the Delhi Assembly either in the Constitution or in the Government of NCT of Delhi Act, 1991.
In light of Article 239 AA(b) of the Constitution—which empowers Parliament to regulate matters related to the functioning of the Delhi Legislative Assembly—it has been proposed that the Rules Committee may recommend an amendment to the GNCTD Act, 1991.
This would enable the formation of a separate Secretariat and grant financial autonomy to the Delhi Assembly, bringing it at par with State Legislatures and the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.