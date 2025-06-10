Sagar Wali Qawwali enchants Delhi with soulful melodies, cultural unity

NEW DELHI: Delhi's KD Jadhav Stadium was transformed into a haven of soulful melodies and cultural unity as Sagar Wali Qawwali, led by the renowned Sufi artist Sagar Bhatia, graced the city as part of their Bharat Tour 2025.

The event was a testament to the power of music in bridging hearts and cultures. It was produced and presented by Team Innovation.

As the evening unfolded, the atmosphere was charged with anticipation. Sagar Bhatia, known for his evocative renditions of tracks like "Khudaya" from the film Sarfira, captivated the audience with a blend of traditional qawwali and contemporary Sufi music. His performance was a journey through spiritual devotionand emotional depth, resonating deeply with the diverse crowd in attendance.

The crowd was a tapestry of Delhi's rich cultural diversity, with attendees from various backgrounds coming together to experience the magic of qawwali. The energy was palpable, with the audience swaying to the rhythm, clapping in unison, and occasionally joining in chorus, creating an immersive and communal experience.