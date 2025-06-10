Sisodia skips ACB summons in classroom construction case

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia did not appear for questioning before the city government’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Monday in connection with an alleged corruption case involving the construction of classrooms in government schools, officials said.

The ACB had summoned both Sisodia and former PWD minister Satyendar Jain for questioning. While Jain complied with the summons and appeared before the agency on Friday, where he was questioned for more than five hours, Sisodia was expected to do so on Monday.

An ACB official said, “His lawyer informed us that Sisodia would not be able to join. He will be asked to appear again.”

AAP sources said that Sisodia had a prior commitment, which prevented him from attending. His lawyer has formally informed ACB of this in writing, the sources said.

In April, the ACB registered a case against AAP leaders, alleging corruption in the construction of classrooms at inflated costs.

The agency claimed that a scam worth Rs 2,000 crore had been uncovered in the construction of 12,748 classrooms during the AAP tenure. The tender cost for building a classroom was around Rs 24.86 lakh, while such a room could have been constructed for Rs 5 lakh, ACB said.