Atishi claims detention during protest at Kalkaji jhuggi demolition site; police deny charge

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Tuesday claimed its leader Atishi was detained by police when she went to meet the residents of Bhoomiheen Camp in Kalkaji where a demolition is to be carried out.

Police, however, denied any detention. Eviction notices by the DDA have been pasted at houses in the jhuggi-jhopri camp, warning “encroachers” to leave the spot within three days, or face action. The camp, where most residents are migrant workers, has seen demolition drives thrice in the past year —in May and June this year and July 2023.

Despite claims of detention, a police officer said Atishi along with others were “removed” under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. Section 65 of the Act, 1978 states that all persons must comply with reasonable directions given by a police officer in the discharge of their duties under the Act. If someone resists, refuses, or fails to comply, the police officer can remove the person, produce them before a Metropolitan Magistrate, or release them in trivial cases, it says.

Calling this an act of dictatorship, Arvind Kejriwal posted on X: “In just three months, the BJP has destroyed Delhi.” At Bhoomiheen Camp, Atishi addressed the media and residents, saying: “BJP wants to demolish all jhuggis. Today they are taking me to jail because I raised my voice for jhuggi dwellers. CM will face the curse of the poor.”