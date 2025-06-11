‘CBSE can’t have records at odds with passport’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ruled that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cannot retain records that contradict a person’s passport, warning that such discrepancies could create confusion regarding an individual’s identity in matters of employment or immigration.

“A citizen of the country is entitled to a true and correct narration of all necessary and relevant particulars in the public documents that pertain to them,” a division bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar observed in its judgment on June 4.

The court noted that both the matriculation certificate and passport are regarded as “an unassailable and valid proof of date of birth,” and reiterated that CBSE, as a record-keeper, holds a position of significant public importance. The ruling came while hearing an appeal filed by CBSE challenging a single judge’s decision that allowed a correction of the date of birth in the case of one Prema Evelyn D Cruz. She had sought an amendment in her All India Secondary School Examination certificate based on her official birth certificate issued by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

CBSE argued the request was barred by limitation under its Bye-laws and Weeding Out Rules, 1998, as documents older than ten years may be destroyed. It also claimed relevant records were unavailable.

However, Cruz contended that procedural constraints or document destruction should not prevent CBSE from correcting errors based on valid public documents. Citing Supreme Court precedent, the High Court noted that official birth certificates carry a statutory presumption of correctness and found “no cogent reason” for CBSE to disregard hers.

“If the CBSE record is at variance with the Passport, it could lead to considerable doubt... for employment, immigration or any other purpose,” the Bench observed, upholding the single judge’s ruling and dismissing CBSE’s appeal.