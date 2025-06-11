Minor's body stuffed in suitcase: Accused held from UP

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl and later stuffing her inside a suitcase in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur area, police said.

The accused, identified as Naushad, allegedly attacked a policeman while trying to escape from his custody, but was later apprehended after another officer fired a bullet at him.

A nine-year-old girl was found stuffed inside a suitcase in northeast Delhi’s Nehru Vihar area on Saturday evening. She had visible injuries on her face and was allegedly sexually assaulted. She was declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in Shastri Park. According to police, on June 7 at around 8:41 pm, a call regarding the sexual assault of a minor girl in Nehru Vihar was received at Dayalpur police station, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“During investigation, the accused was arrested from Hapur-Bulandshehar road in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. He has been identified as Naushad,” a police officer said.