Scorched streets, silent struggles: Delhi’s homeless battle a 45°C furnace

The Footpath as a Home

Just a few kilometres away, in front of the AIIMS hospital, dozens of homeless individuals lie sprawled on the footpath, their bodies weak from exhaustion and dehydration.

Many are unable to move; their faces reflect the unbearable toll of the heat. Water is scarce—only plastic bottles filled from leaking pipes or shared between strangers provide momentary relief. In the historic lanes near Fatehpuri Masjid and Lahori Gate in Old Delhi, the streets, which once echoed with the footsteps of emperors, now narrate a different tale—of survival.

Homeless families huddle in the shade beneath crumbling archways, seeking shelter from the scorching sun.

Some have called this street their home for years, while others are recent arrivals, their lives upturned by the merciless cycle of poverty. The story is eerily familiar: no work, no shelter, and no escape from the scorching heat.

Ram Krishan, a 52-year-old street vendor who sells mobile phone covers outside the Lahori Gate, looks out across the footpath with a furrowed brow. “We have lived our lives, what about our children?” he asked. “I am worried about them. When the water spray tank comes on this road, I make my children stand under it, but that tank only comes once every 15 days. We sometimes manage to fill water from the police post,” he added.