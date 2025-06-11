Where’s the safe space for queer love?

The Pride Month is on and while Delhi’s LGBTQIA+ communities came out on the streets to celebrate, we decided to step back and check out the scene indoors. Does Delhi offer a safe and inclusive space for the community for love and relationships beyond the parades? The challenges faced by queer persons in India—often involving violence, ostracisation, and loss of belongings—are well-documented. Given Delhi's reputation as a city with a "big heart," The Morning Standard sought to determine if it truly provides a sanctuary for queer love, or not.
Meghna Mehra, political analyst and author
I will not say Delhi is inclusive in terms of accepting queer persons. Finding a home is the first big hassle, and then come hardships in jobs. People pass comments if they spot two queer persons together. The case of queer dating apps is also dubious as many straight boys often match with gay persons and sometimes they turn up only to abuse the gay person in public. It’s like a sport for them. An incident like this happened in Gurugram, where someone, after getting matched with a gay person, went with his friends to beat that gay person.
Besides, there is a problem of class and caste, too. Posh south Delhi queer meets are for the upper class and in upper caste neighbourhoods. If you are not the ‘right’ caste and class, you cannot attend the events. It’s a problem for queer persons hailing from marginalised communities.
Abhranil Gangopadhayya, research fellow, Ashoka University
Having lived in multiple Indian cities, I’d say Delhi-NCR is diverse. There’s a saying that “all the tops are in Delhi,” and now I see why. However, the quickness to judge and a fear of being deceived, pervades the scene here—as elsewhere. And more so for those closeted, as they want to mingle openly with fellow queers, but cannot due to the stigma they’ll face from people in their daily lives who they can’t avoid and who'll give them hell about it. In my experience, there is no such perfectly safe space to date or have fun, since it all boils down to meeting a stranger when you use an app, unless a mutual friend introduces you, and sometimes not even then, sadly.
Ayesha, IT professional
No city is perfectly safe for queer people. But Delhi is, to an extent, among the safer spaces for queer folks to live. However, there is a problem for queer people in getting a rented place in the city. If you're visibly queer and renting, it can certainly become an issue trying to avail housing. It's especially hard in big cities because the housing market is already extremely competitive, and a landlord would rather have someone they view as more ‘normal’. I know of so many folks who have struggled to get housing or have had to deal with homelessness because of this. In the increasingly gentrified urban spaces, where people are preferring gated communities more and more, being queer just adds more negative tags to potential renters. This is especially true for folks who either don't have documents or don't have access to have their documents corrected to reflect their identities.
Anubhav Pandey, senior strategy associate
Stereotypical mindsets and hyper masculinity are threats when dating. You never know what can happen to you if someone who is homophobic finds out. From making you feel uncomfortable in a metro by staring at you, or physically making fun of you—the city also does not have many safe and secure places, where queers can go and spend their time hassle-free. According to me, Kitty Su ( Lalit) and Depot 48 are two safe places for queer dating. The rest of the places in this city do not ensure safety and security for queer practices.
Gourab Ghosh, educator, performer and queer activist
I will say Delhi is diverse. Being the capital of the country, it is home for queers from all corners of the nation and outside. Besides, the city boasts of heritage sites like Sunehri Masjid, tomb of Jamali-Kamali with a strong queer connection. So, queerness is not something unknown or uncommon in the city. In Delhi, around queerness, political rights have been articulated in the student community for long. When I contested for the JNUSU election as the first queer person in 2013, queer issues became significant in student-politics and it then spread across other universities and colleges in Delhi. However, for multiple reasons, the city is considered harsh, and there is a problem of hypermasculinity. I have been heckled for cross-dressing. Besides, it is still difficult for many queer persons from marginalised class and caste groups to find a place to live together. So, while on the one hand, the city is acknowledging the struggles of queer, at least on paper. On the other hand, the taboos and discrimination against queers are still prevailing.