Where’s the safe space for queer love?

I will not say Delhi is inclusive in terms of accepting queer persons. Finding a home is the first big hassle, and then come hardships in jobs. People pass comments if they spot two queer persons together. The case of queer dating apps is also dubious as many straight boys often match with gay persons and sometimes they turn up only to abuse the gay person in public. It’s like a sport for them. An incident like this happened in Gurugram, where someone, after getting matched with a gay person, went with his friends to beat that gay person.

Besides, there is a problem of class and caste, too. Posh south Delhi queer meets are for the upper class and in upper caste neighbourhoods. If you are not the ‘right’ caste and class, you cannot attend the events. It’s a problem for queer persons hailing from marginalised communities.