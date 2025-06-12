4 DSE alumni in PM Economic Advisory Council

NEW DELHI: Four academics from the Delhi School of Economics (DSE) have been appointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s newly formed Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM).

Ram Singh, director of DSE and Delhi School of Public Policy & Governance, said Chairman of EAC-PM S Mahendra Dev is an alumnus of DSE. Former DSE director Pami Dua has been appointed as a part-time member of the council. Dr Shamika Ravi, a DSE alumnus, has been made a full-time member of EAC-PM and Chetan Ghate, also an alumnus of the institute, a part-time member.

Expressing happiness over the appointments, DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said, “This is a proud moment for DU and DSE. These eminent economists will make important contributions to the formulation of the country’s economic policies. These four members of the DU-DSE family have vast and diverse knowledge of the Indian economy.”