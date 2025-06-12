Delhi's peak power demand hits season high of 8,423 MW amid red alert for heatwave

NEW DELHI: Amid soaring temperatures, Delhi recorded its highest peak power demand of this summer on Thursday afternoon.

The real-time figures of the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) showed the peak demand was 8,423 MW at 3.06 pm. Delhi's peak load had clocked 8,231 MW at 10:55 pm on Wednesday. It was the first time this year when Delhi's peak power demand had crossed 8,000 MW.

This year, the peak power demand of Delhi is expected to cross 9,000 MW.

In 2024, the national capital recorded an all-time high peak demand of 8,656 MW. Delhi's peak power demand crossed 8,000 MW for the first time in 2023.

In a statement, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) said it successfully met peak power demand of 2,407 MW on Wednesday - without any outages or network constraints.

The company has made comprehensive arrangements for the summer by strengthening its power infrastructure and undertaking preventive as well as condition-based maintenance of all critical electrical installations, it said.