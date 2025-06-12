Delhi HC refuses relief in AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's plea against DDA bulldozer action

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to hear a PIL by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan challenging the proposed demolition drive by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Batla House area.

A division bench of Justice Girish Kathpalia and Justice Tejas Karia clarified that only residents affected by the demolition notice have the right to seek relief from DDA exercise.

Following this observation, Khan was allowed to withdraw his petition. The court also granted him the liberty to inform residents of their right to seek legal remedy individually within three working days.

After hearing both parties, the high court recorded in its order: “The petitioner may inform Batla House residents of their right to take legal action before proper forum. The petition is, accordingly, dismissed as withdrawn.”

Khan alleged that the DDA was issuing vague notices without identifying specific structures, arguing that this was depriving people of their rights by not giving them a chance to defend their properties.