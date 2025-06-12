Driver nabbed for mowing down chef in Subhash Nagar

NEW DELHI: A man was arrested for allegedly running over a 23-year-old chef while he was walking his motorcycle after it broke down near Subhash Nagar Metro Station last month, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 1.40 am on May 16 in the west Delhi area and the victim was identified as Vikas, a chef at a Janakpuri eatery. He succumbed to his injuries at hospital on May 19.

DCP (West) Vichitra Veer said there were no eyewitnesses to the incident, nor any clues about the speeding car.

A team analysed CCTV footage from the area and shortlisted vehicles that passed the intersection during the time of the incident and identified the driver as 37-year-old Manish Kumar, a resident of Naraina village. Kumar was arrested and his car was impounded, the senior officer said.

Vikas was a bachelor and lived in north Delhi’s Shastri Nagar. Being the sole breadwinner of the family, Vikas is survived by three younger siblings and ageing parents struggling to cope, not just money-wise. “We got a call between 2 and 2.30 in the night from his friend. We rushed to the hospital. Now, he is gone. We don’t know what to say,” Vikas’s 16-year-old brother said.

“We were thinking about his marriage next year. He was the eldest of four siblings and the sole breadwinner of our family of six,” he said. The family currently lives in Patel Nagar. Kishan said his father is 52 years old and unemployed.