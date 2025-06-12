Five-day programme to coach English educators on AI

NEW DELHI: AIMING to enhance teaching capabilities of English educators, SCERT Delhi, in collaboration with the Regional English Language Office (RELO), has announced a five-day professional development programme for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) under the Directorate of Education to equip teachers with advanced strategies in writing, reading, and the ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) in education.

The training will focus on improving teachers’ understanding of advanced writing techniques, reading strategies, and the ethical use of AI in classrooms. The goal is to provide AI literacy, helping teachers leverage AI tools to cater to diverse learning needs while promoting responsible use among students.