Indian artist Sukhvir Sanghal’s ongoing retrospective in Delhi revives Bengal School art legacy 

After three decades of silence, the works of art pioneer Professor Sukhvir Sanghal’s has graced the walls of Delhi’s IIC Annexe. A master of wash painting technique and a key figure of the Bengal School of Art, Sanghal's brush captured everything from the spirit of mythological icons like Rama and Arjuna to the silent lives of everyday people. Titled ‘The Silent Canvas Speaks Again’, Chandra envisions it as a tribute to her grandfather’s “timeless vision”.

“I wanted the exhibition to reflect the diversity of mediums and techniques he explored throughout his artistic journey,” she says. She grew up watching her grandfather paint, and was introduced to art through his guidance. “I’d say my eyes opened to the world through his paintings,” she recalls. “I learned the delicate wash technique directly from him as a child, and under his guidance, created several works of my own.”

Though Chandra pursued computer science — completing her Master’s in the USA, and working there — she eventually returned to India to reconnect with her grandfather’s legacy. “I left my job and came back to India to dedicate myself to preserving and promoting his art,” she says.