After demolition, it’s business as usual for vendors at Sarojini Nagar market

NEW DELHI: Weeks after the New Delhi Municipal Council carried out a major demolition drive at Sarojini Nagar Market, the iconic shopping destination is slowly returning to normal. However, the long-standing issue of illegal encroachments continues to resurface, raising concerns about the effectiveness of enforcement and the future of the market’s informal economy.
On the night of May 17, NDMC officials, accompanied by Delhi Police, removed nearly 150 to 200 illegal structures, including sheds, kiosks, extended awnings, and stalls that had encroached upon public space. The action followed Delhi High Court directives aimed at easing pedestrian movement and decongesting the market.
While licensed shops were not targeted, several shopkeepers claimed their structures were affected. “Even our permitted signage and extensions were pulled down,” said some permanent shopkeepers. “The focus should have been on illegal hawkers, but legal shops suffered too.”
Despite the crackdown, illegal vendors have slowly started returning. “This happens every year,” said Raju, a vendor selling mobile covers. “We leave when NDMC comes and come back when things cool down.”
Customers, however, remain loyal. “It’s still my go-to place for affordable clothes,” said Simran Nanda, a student from North Campus. “It felt empty after the demolition, but things are returning to normal now.”
Locals from surrounding areas offered mixed reactions. “We love shopping here, but the chaos is real,” said Shalini Arora, a homemaker from Safdarjung Enclave. “It’s hard to walk when stalls block every path.” Meanwhile, Anil Kumar, an elderly resident of RK Puram, said, “They should designate proper spots for vendors instead of evicting them like this.” NDMC officials maintain the action was legal and necessary. “The operation was meant to clear footpaths and comply with court orders,” said a police officer present during the drive. “They issued notices and gave vendors time to vacate. But repeated violations complicate the process.”
“Unregulated vending not only clogs public spaces but worsens sanitation,” said Rina Sharma of the Delhi Clean City Collective. “A long-term solution must be environmentally sound and socially fair.”
Urban policy experts argue that evictions alone aren’t enough. “You can’t just wipe out the informal economy. Many livelihoods depend on it,” said Dr. Veer Singh, an urban sociologist.