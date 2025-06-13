After demolition, it’s business as usual for vendors at Sarojini Nagar market

NEW DELHI: Weeks after the New Delhi Municipal Council carried out a major demolition drive at Sarojini Nagar Market, the iconic shopping destination is slowly returning to normal. However, the long-standing issue of illegal encroachments continues to resurface, raising concerns about the effectiveness of enforcement and the future of the market’s informal economy.

On the night of May 17, NDMC officials, accompanied by Delhi Police, removed nearly 150 to 200 illegal structures, including sheds, kiosks, extended awnings, and stalls that had encroached upon public space. The action followed Delhi High Court directives aimed at easing pedestrian movement and decongesting the market.

While licensed shops were not targeted, several shopkeepers claimed their structures were affected. “Even our permitted signage and extensions were pulled down,” said some permanent shopkeepers. “The focus should have been on illegal hawkers, but legal shops suffered too.”