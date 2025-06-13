Delhi Airport gears up for emergencies with disaster drill, Command Centre

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the Ahmedabad tragedy, a disaster preparedness campaign is set to begin at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, officials said.

As part of the campaign, a joint mock drill involving the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and airport personnel has been planned. Ground staff and crew members from all airlines operating at IGI Airport will take part in the exercise, they added.

The decision was taken during a joint meeting between airport officials and DDMA officers held at the airport, said officials.

Confirming the development, Sunny Kumar Singh, DDMA chairman for the New Delhi district, said the campaign will focus on two key areas during emergencies.

“The first is managing emergencies. This includes training all airport staff and airline crew on proper protocols. The second is prevention, ensuring that all safety systems, response corridors, and flight security measures are in place,” he told this newspaper.