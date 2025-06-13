E-rick driver, aide held for stealing Rs 5L from passenger

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver, Shankar, and his associate, Mahender Parmar (34), were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 5 lakh from a passenger’s bag in north Delhi’s Lahori Gate area, police said on Thursday.

The two, both natives of Bhavnagar, Gujarat, would target unsuspecting passengers by offering e-rickshaw rides and then fleeing with their belongings, officials said.

The victim, who works at a shop in Azad Market, had collected Rs 5 lakh from Kucha Ghasi Ram on Monday. While travelling in an e-rickshaw, he noticed his bag was missing the cash after the driver, Shankar, dropped him at Pilli Kothi.

Upon checking CCTV footage, police identified the driver and arrested him from Sultanpuri the next day. His associate, Mahender Parmar, was apprehended from Meera Bagh.

“The stolen Rs 5 lakh was recovered from them,” said DCP (north) Raja Banthia. Police said the duo migrated to Delhi about six months back in search of work. Shankar drove an e-rickshaw which he got on rent, while Parmar was engaged in the sale and purchase of second-hand clothes.

The accused said an accomplice, Geeta, who is still at large, was involved in the theft.