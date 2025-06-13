E-rickshaw menace: Fires, fraud & faulty power

NEW DELHI: On Sunday, a massive fire broke out at an “illegal” e-rickshaw charging point inside a residential building in north east Delhi’s Dilshad Colony, claiming two lives. Just weeks earlier, two teenagers perished in a similar incident at a charging station-cum-godown in Shahdara. Both tragedies share a disturbing commonality--unregulated and unsafe charging infrastructure set up to support the city’s ever-expaniding e-rickshaw fleet.

With over a lakh registered e-rickshaws plying the capital’s roads, these battery-powered vehicles have become the backbone of last-mile connectivity. However, a critical lack of public charging stations has driven drivers into the shadows of an underground network of illegal charging setups hidden in slums, warehouses, and informal settlements. These setups operate without regulatory approval, fire safety compliance, or proper electrical infrastructure.

According to government data, Delhi has only 543 authorized charging stations, each catering to an average of 221 e-rickshaws. This shortfall has led to the mushrooming of unauthorized hubs that operate without regulatory oversight. Power is often stolen through illegal wire tapping from low-voltage mains and the makeshift setups are overloaded with substandard wiring, creating a fire hazard. E-rickshaw driver Kumar Mondal, a migrant from Jharkhand who turned to this livelihood after losing his job during the COVID-19 lockdown, said, “The private charging stations don’t have the space for us. Charging takes hours, and these setups are cramped into a few square feet. We end up depending on garages, no matter how risky.”

Another critical issue, according to drivers, is the failure of manufacturers to provide compatible charging adapters. “We are forced to buy adapters from the market and most don’t work with public charging points,” said Mondal. This further isolates drivers from legitimate charging infrastructure.