E-rickshaw menace: Fires, fraud & faulty power

NEW DELHI: On Sunday, a massive fire broke out at an “illegal” e-rickshaw charging point inside a residential building in north east Delhi’s Dilshad Colony, claiming two lives. Just weeks earlier, two teenagers perished in a similar incident at a charging station-cum-godown in Shahdara. Both tragedies share a disturbing commonality--unregulated and unsafe charging infrastructure set up to support the city’s ever-expaniding e-rickshaw fleet.
With over a lakh registered e-rickshaws plying the capital’s roads, these battery-powered vehicles have become the backbone of last-mile connectivity. However, a critical lack of public charging stations has driven drivers into the shadows of an underground network of illegal charging setups hidden in slums, warehouses, and informal settlements. These setups operate without regulatory approval, fire safety compliance, or proper electrical infrastructure.
According to government data, Delhi has only 543 authorized charging stations, each catering to an average of 221 e-rickshaws. This shortfall has led to the mushrooming of unauthorized hubs that operate without regulatory oversight. Power is often stolen through illegal wire tapping from low-voltage mains and the makeshift setups are overloaded with substandard wiring, creating a fire hazard. E-rickshaw driver Kumar Mondal, a migrant from Jharkhand who turned to this livelihood after losing his job during the COVID-19 lockdown, said, “The private charging stations don’t have the space for us. Charging takes hours, and these setups are cramped into a few square feet. We end up depending on garages, no matter how risky.”
Another critical issue, according to drivers, is the failure of manufacturers to provide compatible charging adapters. “We are forced to buy adapters from the market and most don’t work with public charging points,” said Mondal. This further isolates drivers from legitimate charging infrastructure.
The financial strain of illegal charging is steep. E-rickshaw drivers pay Rs 200–300 per day at private garages, which often operate without commercial metres, stealing electricity from domestic connections. Charging typically happens overnight and takes 6-7 hours.
“There’s no guarantee the wiring is safe. We just plug in and hope nothing goes wrong,” said Girish Sahu, another e-rickshaw driver.
Many drivers said that private charging facilities, while a quicker solution, come with fluctuating rates depending on the operator. The absence of standard pricing for these services adds to the unpredictability of daily expenses, further burdening drivers. They also find home charging difficult due to power capacity limitations and housing conditions.
“At home, it would cost around Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 a month, but without infrastructure, we don’t have a choice,” Sahu added.
Local government policies around electric vehicles (EVs) have failed to support these drivers adequately. With no clear regulatory framework, e-rickshaw drivers are forced to rely on makeshift, illegal charging solutions. Many unauthorized charging stations are located in slums, informal settlements, or warehouses.
Local business owners or landlords often operate these stations.
“These illegal charging locations are typically on encroached lands, belonging to the DDA, civic bodies, or the Archaeological Department. The operators often steal electricity by tapping into low-voltage mains. In some cases, local strongmen who own several e-rickshaws rent them to drivers, including charging costs in the rental fee. These strongmen also hook power from nearby LV mains, creating additional risks,” an official from the Transport Department said.
Substandard battery and power theft
The crisis deepens due to the continued use of lead-acid batteries, which were banned by the Delhi government in 2022. Many drivers, unable to afford lithium-ion batteries, bypass regulations and install cheaper, recycled lead-acid batteries that are not only inefficient but also hazardous. Overcharging these batteries can lead to leaks of corrosive sulfuric acid, posing both health and fire risks.
Rajiv Tuli, General Secretary, Electric Vehicles Manufacturers’ Society (EVMS), said despite modernisation efforts, many e-rickshaws in Delhi still rely on lead-acid batteries. “This incompatibility with charging stations designed for 2-wheelers or 4-wheelers prompts the use of illegal chargers,” he said.
Power distribution companies in Delhi estimate that over 60% of e-rickshaws are involved in power theft, which costs the city 15-20 MW of electricity daily and results in annual losses of nearly Rs 120 crore. “The vehicles themselves aren’t dangerous. It’s the unsafe, illegal charging setups and substandard batteries that pose the real risks,” a power department official said.
Each year, about 200 e-rickshaw charging locations with a load of around 3 MW are used for electricity theft in Delhi, further straining the city’s power resources.
Despite these challenges, officials recognise the value of e-rickshaws as an affordable and eco-friendly alternative for short-distance travel.
“We want to promote affordable green mobility, but ensuring safe commuting and organised traffic conditions cannot be overlooked,” a transport official said.
The need for reform
Experts and stakeholders agree that a comprehensive policy overhaul is urgently needed.
Tuli advocates for a multi-level reform to tackle the issue of illegal charging. “Manufacturers should educate e-rickshaw drivers about safe charging practices and incentivize them to replace lead-acid batteries with lithium-ion ones. Industry collaboration can also help by setting up charging networks for e-rickshaw owners. Besides, could bundle e-rickshaws with affordable home chargers to reduce reliance on illegal charging stations,” he said.
Areas with High E-Rickshaw Power Theft across city
East/Central Delhi: Mandawali, Minto Road, Seelampur, Yamuna Vihar, Shastri Park, Karawal Nagar, Mustafabad, Nand Nagri, Karol Bagh, Keekarwala (Patel Nagar), Jama Masjid
South Delhi: Sangam Vihar, Jamia, Batla House, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, Sarai Kale Khan, Dakshinpuri, Govind Puri
West Delhi: Raghubir Nagar, Tagore Garden, East Sagarpur, Madipur, Nangloi, Paschim Vihar, Matiyala, Mahavir Enclave
North Delhi: Keshavpuram, Civil Lines, Mukherjee Nagar, Rohini, Bawana and Narela