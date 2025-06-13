Highest power demand of the season recorded

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s peak power demand surged to a record 8,423 MW at 3:06 pm on Thursday, the highest ever recorded in the city up to June 12, according to the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC). This surpassed the previous high of 8,231 MW at 10:55 pm on Tuesday, marking the first time in 2025 that demand crossed the 8,000 MW mark.

Despite the load, power distribution companies BRPL and BYPL said they successfully managed to meet demands of 3,747 MW and 1,832 MW respectively on Wednesday. The spike is attributed to increased use of air conditioners amid the ongoing heatwave. BSES advised setting thermostats at 24°C for energy efficiency.

In preparation, BSES strengthened its network through thermal scanning, predictive maintenance, SCADA, DMS and GIS technologies. Over 2,100 MW of green power, including solar and wind, is supporting the grid. AI-based load forecasting also plays a key role in ensuring reliable supply for 53 lakh consumers.