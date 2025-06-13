Manusmriti will not be taught in any form: DU

NEW DELHI: After the Manusmriti appeared on the reading list of a new undergraduate Sanskrit course at DU this month, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh asserted on Thursday that the text will not be taught at the institution “in any form”.

“The ‘Dharmashastra Studies’ course, a Discipline-Specific Core (DSC) paper of the Sanskrit Department, in which Manusmriti was listed as a recommended reading, stands deleted,” the University stated.

The University of Delhi on Thursday posted on X, saying, “University of Delhi will not teach Manusmriti text in any course of the University. ‘Dharamshastra Studies’, the DSC of the Sanskrit Department, where Manusmriti is mentioned as a ‘recommended reading’ stands deleted.” The post tagged the Prime Minister and the Education Minister.

The book was part of a four-credit course titled Dharamshastra Studies in the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework, contextualized as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The course also included texts such as the Ramayana, Mahabharata, Puranas, and Arthashastra.