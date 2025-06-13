NDMC approves key proposals on health, employee welfare and infra

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday approved a series of welfare and infrastructure development proposals during its second council meeting held under the chairmanship of PWD Minister Parvesh Verma.

One of the key decisions was the approval of a one-time policy relaxation for regularising Type-I and Type-II municipal quarters in the names of spouses or wards of former NDMC employees. The decision applies even to cases where applications were delayed.

Penalties for overstay, including cases with dues up to Rs 24 lakh, will also be waived, Verma said, calling the move “a just reward for service and dignity.” NDMC will also withdraw related court cases where proceedings are ongoing.

In a major welfare boost for healthcare staff, the Council approved Hospital Patient Care Allowance (HPCA) and conveyance allowances for doctors and other health workers serving in NDMC-run hospitals and dispensaries.