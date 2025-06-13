Red alert stays as city sizzles at 45.2°C

NEW DELHI: The national capital remained on red alert amid a persistent heat wave, with maximum temperatures reaching up to 45.2 degrees Celsius in some parts of the city on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert owing to the intense heatwave. The Safdarjung observatory recorded a high of 43.9 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal, and a minimum of 30.7 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees above normal.

The Ridge and Ayanagar areas also sizzled at 44.2 degrees Celsius, while Mungeshpur was the hottest at 45.2 degrees Celsius. No rainfall was recorded across the capital, and humidity levels fluctuated between 39% and 73%, adding to the discomfort.

According to the IMD’s daily forecast, hot and humid weather will persist on June 13, with maximum temperatures expected between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius. Winds from the south and southeast at 10–20 kmph may offer slight respite. However, parts of the city could witness thunderstorms, light rain, or dust storms accompanied by gusty winds up to 60 kmph later in the day.